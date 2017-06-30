Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Two people were transported to the hospital after a major-injury accident on Elk Grove Florin Road around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say the drive was going southbound on Elk Grove Florin Road and lost control while switching lanes near Bridalsmith Drive. The car crashed into a tree and into a Xfinity phone pole.

The driver was concious when Metro Fire arrived on the scene and the female passenger had to be extricated using the jaws of life after being trapped for 30 minutes.

CHP says speed may have played a part in this crash.