Nike Shooting Camp at William Jessup University

Gary is hanging out at William Jessup University where Nike is hosting a basketball shooting camp for kids. The Nike Shooting Camp on Friday, June 30 and July 1 will focus on teaching shooting skills – a major focus will be 3-point shooting. Much like the NBA game, the college game is no longer about feeding the big man and giving him room to operate. College players are being groomed to shoot from long range