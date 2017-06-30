Police Searching for Two Suspects After Police Chase, Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Police are searching for two suspects after a police chase ended in a crash near Redding and 14th avenues.

Around 2 a.m. officers got a report of a stolen car near Fruitridge Road and Power Inn Road. They attempted to pull the driver over at Power Inn Road and Folsom Boulevard but the driver led them on a chase down Folsom Boulevard near Elvas Avenue.

The vehicle came to a stop when the driver ran through a stop sign on Redding Avenue and crashed through a fence on 14th Avenue.

Three men got out of the vehicle to run. One suspect was caught and taken into custody. Officers are still searching for the other two.

Police and K9s are searching the backyards of residents in Tahoe Park near Hiram W. Johnson High School.

The suspects are described as black males in their late teens to early 20s.