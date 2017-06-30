Sacramento Native Returns Home to Kick Off National Book Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento native Jaimal Yogis is back home to kick off his book tour for "All Our Waves are Water." The Avid Reader Bookstore in Sacramento, will be Jaimal's first stop on his national tour on July 1. His first book was made into a feature documentary by Sacramentans Lara Popyack and Urijah Faber (the UFC fighter) and we will also be showing that film at The Avid Reader the same night.

The book is about a decade of Jaimal's life grappling with the big questions of faith and struggle and joy, often using the sea as a lens (He likes to surf.) but just as often not since much of it takes place in New York, Jerusalem, DC and the Himalayas. He was also a comparative religion major and this is his attempt to bridge some of great faiths in the scientific age.