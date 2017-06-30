Small Airplane Crash Lands on 405 Freeway Near John Wayne Airport; Injuries Reported

SANTA ANA — A small airplane has crash landed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport on Friday morning.

The plane crashed on the southbound side near the MacArthur Boulevard exit forcing closure of the freeway in both directions, according to KTLA.

The Santa Ana airport tweeted, the Cessna 310 aircraft landed on the freeway short of the runway at 9:35 a.m,. The airfield is closed to arrival. Departing flights are not affected.

Video recorded from a vehicle on the freeway showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage, with flames rising in the area of the center divider. Debris was all over the freeway.

Two people were taken out of the plane, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic log.

