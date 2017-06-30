Suspect Who Shot Sacramento Deputy in the Face Hears Charges

SACRAMENTO — The man who shot a Sacramento deputy Tuesday appeared in Sacramento Superior Court Friday where he heard the charges against him.

Nicory Spann, 27, was arrested after shooting Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig in the face on a Watt Avenue light rail platform near Interstate 80. The two got into an altercation and Spann used Ladwig’s gun against him. The deputy is currently recovering in the hospital.

Spann now faces charges of felony attempted murder of an officer and felony assault on an officer.

Jennifer Mouzis, the attorney appointed to Spann, says she met with the suspect for the first time Friday morning. She is worried that because the alleged victim is a member of law enforcement, it may be more difficult for her client to receive justice.

“At this point we don’t know anything about the case,” Mouzis said. “And that’s one concern that I have, that Mr. Spann’s been convicted and no one really knows anything about what happened.”

On his GoFundMe page Thursday, the deputy spoke out from his hospital bed to thank his supporters and the law enforcement community.

“It was an amazing job by all who participated in the apprehension of Tuesday’s suspect and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you all for doing what you’ve been trained to do,” Ladwig wrote. “Running towards the threat, where/when everyone else is running away from it. The outpouring support and grace has truly been inspiring to me and I am so thankful to have a family, both work and blood family, that will drop everything at a moments notice.”

Ladwig’s wife, Ellyse, also included an update in the campaign and reports her husband has been moving around and walking. Friday, the deputy will have reconstructive surgery on his jaw.