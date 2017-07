Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A touring replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has come to Stockton.

Open 24 hours a day through Monday, the "Vietnam Moving Wall," which is half the size of the original, is free to visit.

Fifty-two of the names present on the wall are from the city of Stockton. So, local veterans and residents have volunteered to help guests locate those names, which are listed in order of the dates soldiers died in the line of duty.

The Weber Point Events Center will be hosting a tribute ceremony Saturday at noon.