Astros Rookie Paulino Among 3 Pitchers Suspended for Drugs

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros rookie David Paulino was one of three pitchers handed drug suspensions Saturday by Major League Baseball.

Paulino was the only one who is currently in the majors. The commissioner’s office announced he received an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. His penalty began with Saturday night’s game against the New York Yankees.

Cleveland Indians right-hander Joseph Colon and San Francisco Giants righty Joan Gregorio were suspended for the rest of the season. Colon and Gregorio are in the minors, but both were on their club’s 40-man roster.

Colon was cited for a synthetic drug whose effect is similar to that of testosterone. Gregorio showed evidence of the anabolic steroid Stanozolol, according to MLB.