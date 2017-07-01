Man Assaults, Kills Woman in Lakeport Home

LAKEPORT — A woman died Friday after a man she was in a relationship with assaulted her in a Lakeport home.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department reports one of their deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Arbor Road around 2:15 p.m.

The deputy spotted Willy Timmons, 37, attacking Vanessa Niko, 35, through an open bedroom window and was able to stop the assault.

Niko succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Timmons was taken into custody on suspicion of murder at the Lake County Jail.

The two were in an unstable relationship that had a history of domestic violence. They had three children, according to the sheriff’s department.

Officials did not report the incidents that led up to the attack or the specifics behind Niko’s fatal injuries.