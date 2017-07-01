Man Threatens to Set Himself, Home on Fire During Family Dispute

STOCKTON — Inside a Stockton home Saturday a man in an argument with his family poured gasoline on himself and his surroundings then threatened to start a fire.

Stockton police officers arrived at Woodside Drive to find Tomas Bermodes, 55, feuding with his family members. Bermodes had already begun to start small fires throughout the home.

The suspect then doused himself and the home in gasoline and threatened to start a fire with a match, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers used force to take the 55-year-old into custody after he attempted to ignite the gasoline.

There were no reports of injuries in the altercation.