Two Killed in Single-Car Crash on Business 80 near Exposition Parkway

SACRAMENTO — Two people were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning on Business 80 near Exposition Parkway.

A 22-year-old female was driving a 2006 Ford F150 northbound around 4:10 a.m. when she struck a guardrail on the right shoulder. She then veered off of the freeway and overturned landing on Tribute Road.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time it is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

