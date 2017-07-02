× Fireworks or Bullets? Police Use Technology to Curb Celebratory Gunfire

SACRAMENTO — Were those fireworks or gunshots?

Police in Sacramento say they’re using ShotSpotter to crack down on celebratory gunfire during the Fourth of July holiday.

ShotSpotter is a network of audio sensors used by police departments to pinpoint gunshots. The software can tell the difference between gunfire and other loud popping sounds like fireworks or backfiring cars.

Sacramento Police say the sensors are installed in northern and southern parts of the city, but won’t say which specific neighborhoods.