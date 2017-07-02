One Person Taken to Hospital after Sacramento Drive-By Shooting

SACRAMENTO — A drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Sacramento left one person with a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the arm, Sacramento police have confirmed.

Around 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning, two individuals were sitting outside of a home in a car along the 1400 block of Renee Avenue, when an SUV drove by and shot into the car. One of the individuals in the car was hit in the arm, according to police. The victim was then taken by a family member to a nearby hospital.

Authorities suspect the occupants of the car were targeted and say the incident may have been gang related.

At this time, police do not have a description of the SUV or a possible suspect.