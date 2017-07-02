Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks

SACRAMENTO — When an officer pulled over a driver Saturday during a routine traffic stop, he did not immediately spot the 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the bed of the driver’s truck.

Officer Greg White stopped the 2001 Dodge Ram in North Sacramento when he saw the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver was arrested once White discovered the fireworks in the back of the truck.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for multiple felonies related to his possession of the illegal fireworks.