SACRAMENTO -- Family and fans turned out to Tahoe Tallac Park Sunday to cheer on an undefeated little league softball team as they played in their first sections game.

The team has already won a tournament of champions along with 16 games in a row.

Jennipher Sparks, president of the team, said their success has been a result of the girls' close bonds and ability to play well together.