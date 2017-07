Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no secret that pets can freak out during the Fourth of July. Our pet expert Dr. Jyl Rubin has some tips to keep your furry friends calm.

Fire, make sure your pets have the proper tags and are microchipped. This way, if they do happen to escape, they will be easy to track down.

Some pets may need medication. That's a conversation you can have with your vet.

Keep your pets in a safe, escape-proof room when hosting parties or having fireworks.

Make sure your pets stay away from the grill if it's still hot, and watch out for food scraps.