Elk Grove Family Displaced after Early Morning Garage Fire

ELK GROVE — A family of five is getting help from the Red Cross after an early morning fire damaged their Elk Grove home.

Firefighters responded to the home at Edisto Way next to Zehnder Park around 2:30 Monday morning.

Most of the fire was contained to the garage, but some of it spread to the second floor and the fence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes of arriving.

The damage to the living areas of the home was mostly due to smoke.

Everyone was able to get out safely and uninjured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.