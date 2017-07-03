Man Found Dead in Car at Elk Grove Apartment Complex

ELK GROVE — A man was found dead in a car Monday in an Elk Grove Boulevard apartment complex parking lot.

The Elk Grove Police Department received a call about several shots heard near the Avery Gardens Apartment Complex at 9:07 p.m.

Police claim a possible suspect arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, but cannot confirm if that person is connected to the shooting. A blue four-door sedan may be linked to the suspect, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

No information was made available about the incidents that led up to the man’s death.

Shooting Update: One male found deceased sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Call came in to EGPD at 9:07pm. PIO on scene. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 4, 2017

