Modesto Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Stabbing

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly stabbing.

Heather Graves with the department reports two men got into an altercation early Monday morning in an alley between 4th and 5th streets in west Modesto.

When the fight spilled out onto I Street, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times, leaving him on the sidewalk where he was later discovered by officers.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

In camera footage taken from the time of the incident, the suspect can be seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red suede shoes. The police department reports he is Hispanic or white and in his 20s, standing at around 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall.

If you have any information about Monday morning’s stabbing, contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

