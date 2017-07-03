Placer County Organization Awarded Funding to Deliver Meals to Homebound Seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- Seniors First, a Placer County organization, has been awarded funding to support seniors who may have difficulties gaining access to a hot meal.

The opportunity to have pre-made meals will soon bring more independence to 450 local seniors living at home.

Agency on Aging \ Area 4 has made it possible once again for Seniors First to utilize Placer County's Meals on Wheels program for the next four years.

There are three options for those who qualify to either get meals in a community setting or have meals driven to them.

The senior cafes are for those over the age of 60 or who have a disability. The dining rooms in Roseville, Rocklin, Auburn, Lincoln and Colfax suggest donations of $3 from those who wish to enjoy a meal.

Along with Meals on Wheels, which delivers to those who meet a homebound-based assessment, MyMeals delivers locally prepared meals at $5 per meal. Subsidies can be provided for those who qualify.

Senior First is asking for help and needs volunteer drivers. For more information, visit their site or call 530-889-9500.