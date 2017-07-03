Police Investigate Deadly Shooting Outside San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton say two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday night outside the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.

Officers arrived at Scribner Street near E 6th Street just after 11 p.m.

One of the victims was said to have non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any suspect or motive information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.