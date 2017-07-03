Police Suspect Arson After Fireworks Damage Christian Nonprofit’s SUV

FOLSOM — Police suspect that a Christian nonprofit’s SUV was intentionally damaged in a fire sparked by fireworks.

Powerhouse Ministries posted a picture of a scorched parking spot, with glass and ash littering the pavement.

According to the Folsom based community center, the fire was started around 4 a.m. Monday after fireworks were placed under their Yukon.

In the post they report police have been led to believe the early morning car fire was intentional.

No one was injured in the fire and no buildings were damaged.

Powerhouse Ministries is asking for donations to go toward a new car.