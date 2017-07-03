Portion of Sunrise Avenue Closed Due to Fatal Solo-Vehicle Crash

ROSEVILLE — The driver in a solo-vehicle crash died Monday after striking a wall on Sunrise Avenue.

The Roseville Police Department reports a two-door coupe driving south on Sunrise Avenue near Oak Ridge Drive crashed into a sound wall.

Once officials arrived on scene, the driver was pronounced dead.

Sunrise Avenue will be closed until around 2 a.m. Tuesday between Douglas Boulevard and Frances Drive.

The police department does not believe alcohol contributed to the crash, but are still investigating the scene.