Search for Man Who Jumped into Sacramento River Continues, Body Found in American River

SACRAMENTO — Emergency crews are searching for a man who jumped off Tower Bridge on Saturday night. Police say a family witnessed the incident around 11:30 p.m.

The family called police after the man did not resurface. Someone jumped into the river to try to save him, but the current was too strong. That person escaped safely.

Sacramento Fire came to help look for the man, but the search was unsuccessful.

However, emergency crews did find a body in the American River. The body was recovered Sunday morning near Dreher Street. Police say the person may have fallen from a nearby bridge.

Both people involved in the incidents have not yet been identified.

Kyle Dowd contributed to this report.