STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department reports the suspect in a fatal shooting is at large.

Two people were shot along Tiamo Way near Thistle Court, according to Joe Silva with the police department. One of the victims died in the gunfire.

SPD is investigating a homicide in the 4900 block of Tiamo Way. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/ft0QjdK3Ys — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) July 4, 2017

No suspect information is available at this time.

