Stockton Police Cite 3, Arrest Another for Illegal Fireworks

STOCKTON–Within an hour span from 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday night, Stockton Police issued three citations and arrested a man for possession of illegal fireworks.

The first incident happened after officers saw several illegal fireworks go off on Pawnee Way. Officers found a man holding a fireworks mortar tube and cited him.

Later, at 9:23 p.m., Tony Gerolaga, 28, admitted to having illegal fireworks in his vehicle. Officers found 166 lbs. of illegal fireworks and arrested Gerolaga for felony possession.

Then at 9:30 p.m., police saw fireworks being shot in the sky on Darby Court. Officers said a man admitted to lighting them and was cited.

A final citation was given just before 10 p.m. near Amherst Drive. Officers noticed aerial fireworks and cited another man for possessing around 15 lbs. of illegal fireworks. He also admitted to lighting off more of the fireworks before police arrived.

Police say that all fireworks without a “Safe and Sane” seal are illegal in Stockton. The sale, use or possession of these fireworks is a crime punishable by jail-time and fines up to $1,000.

Kyle Dowd filed this report.