NATOMAS — An early morning fire at a South Natomas condo killed one person, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to 100 Del Verde Circle, near Truxel and San Juan, at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Two units were damaged. A man who lived alone in the upstairs unit was found dead.

Three or four other people were displaced, and are getting help from the Red Cross.

It was not immediately known what started the fire.