SACRAMENTO-- Keep away from firework injuries this Fourth of July by practicing safety precautions.

Those who plan to be using fireworks can use "Safe and Sane" products, the only fireworks legally sold in California.

Sac Metro spokesperson Adam Spiva chatted with Mae about using these fireworks -- snaps, sparklers, fountains and the like -- that are allowed in Sacramento.

He said we should light them up, take a step back, make sure we have a bucket of water close by and keep them close to the ground.

Ashley Caldwell contributed to this report.