Lodi Man Arrested with Stolen Gun, Stolen Car

Posted 4:12 PM, July 4, 2017, by , Updated at 03:25PM, July 4, 2017

Photo courtesy: Lodi Police Department

Burney McCarthy (Photo courtesy: Lodi Police Department)

 

LODI– Police in Lodi  arrested a man they say had a stolen car and stolen gun Monday night in the area of Church and Lockeford streets.

Officers pulled the car over shortly before midnight, holding it at gunpoint.

The man in the car was identified as Burney McCarthy, 25, who officers say was in possession of a stolen .22 caliber rifle loaded in the stolen car.

McCarthy was then arrested for vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen car, a felon warrant, drug and weapon charges.

Ashley Caldwell filed this report.