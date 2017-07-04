Lodi Man Hospitalized after Firework Explodes in Hand

LODI — A Lodi man was sent to the hospital with severe injuries after a firework exploded in his hand, police said.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of an explosion Tuesday along Kettleman Lane and found a car with “extensive” damage. Photos posted by the police department show a heavily cracked windshield and some blood on the front passenger-side door.

The 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital. Police said they hope the man is able to recover.

Police used this incident to warn people about the dangers of fireworks.