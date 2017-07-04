Orangevale Fireworks Stand Raising Money for Casa Roble High School Programs Burgled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- A thief, or thieves, hit a storage container full of fireworks meant for Casa Roble High School's stand overnight into the Fourth of July.

The Fourth is typically the busiest day for fireworks sales, and volunteers said the stand would be open to sell whatever wasn't stolen.

It appears the locks on the storage container were broken, and the person or people responsible left quite a mess.

Money raised by the stand are benefiting Casa Roble programs like a number of sports teams and the sober grad night.

This is the latest in a string of fireworks stand burglaries in our region. Thieves got away with an estimated $7,200 in fireworks from a stand Natomas. A similar amount was stolen from a church in Manteca.