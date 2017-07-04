× Rare Fourth of July Snow Conditions Bring Thousands of Skiers

OLYMPIC VALLEY — The Squaw Valley Ski Resort was open Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday, bringing flocks of skiers and snowboarders — many in revealing outfits.

Resort staff says despite it being summer, there is still a six-foot base on the slopes and they plan to be open on Saturday, July 8. At least five feet is needed to stay open.

Saturday will likely be the resort’s last day of the season.

Five lifts were open on Tuesday.

The resort would release specific ticket information but said it appeared thousands of people were on the slopes for the Fourth of July.

The warm weather meant many wore outfits one wouldn’t expect to see on the mountain.

“This is a dream come true, I’ve always wanted to ski in a swim suit, it’s amazing,” skier Bailey Fagundes said.