× ShotSpotter Leads Police to Gunman, Stolen Firearm

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police say officers responded to gunfire detected by ShotSpotter and ended up arrested a man with a stolen handgun.

Officers say they responded to the back yard of a home on 33rd Avenue in the Brentwood area and found two men sitting in a truck. Investigators said there were shell casings on the ground, and one man had a loaded handgun with him.

Police said three guns, including one stolen gun, were found in the truck.

Officers arrested one of the men, 22-year-old Eric Perez-Alvarez, for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, police in several cities have stepped up awareness campaigns for the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

Ashley Caldwell contributed to this report.