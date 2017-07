ARDEN-ARCADE — An apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area has been evacuated due to a standoff with a possibly armed suspect.

The barricaded man is inside of a complex on Truax Court.

There is a heavy police presence in the area so delayed traffic in the area is to be expected.

One man told by @sacsheriff to move back because of the danger says deputy said suspect was armed with an AK-47.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/yqGx7ATgzl — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) July 5, 2017

Neighbors of the barricaded man say he beat someone up in or near his apt. & then locked himself inside.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Bg8J5vKSdN — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) July 5, 2017

Sac deputies… trying to a barricaded man out of his apartment. More on @FOX40 at 5. pic.twitter.com/HElXn1JHna — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) July 4, 2017