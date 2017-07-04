Teen Struck, Seriously Hurt by Car in Antelope

ANTELOPE– A teen was seriously hurt after being hit by a minivan on Antelope Road on Monday night near Home Depot.

The 17-year-old pedestrian was not in a cross walk when she was hit by a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. The crash occurred in the right lane at 9:40 p.m. while the vehicle was traveling approximately 40 miles per hour, investigators said.

Metro Fire said the girl was taken to Mercy San Juan Hospital. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.

Alcohol and drugs did not play a factor for the driver, but it is unclear whether they played a factor for the pedestrian.

The CHP is still investigating the collision.

Ashley Caldwell filed this report.