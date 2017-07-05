American Hero Wedding Menu

Randy Peters Catering is a proud sponsor of Studio40 Live's American Hero Wedding. Kerry Luna, senior sales coordinator and wedding specialist, joined us in the kitchen to talk about what she does for couples leading up to their special day. The bride of our wedding, Lyssa Gomez, also came on to hang out with us and to preview some food served by chef Pete Treleven. Get amazing catering service for your next event with Randy Peters Catering!
More info:
Randy Peters Catering
105 Vernon Street, Roseville
(916) 726-2339
RandyPetersCatering.com
Facebook: Randy Peters Catering
Twitter: @RPCatering