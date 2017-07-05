Bear Cub Found Alone, Injured in Near Emerald Bay South Lake Tahoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- An injured bear cub is now in the hands of Lake Tahoe's Wildlife Care Center after being found by a passerby.

The female black bear cub is only about 4-months-old and a little more than 15 pounds. She was discovered Tuesday near Emerald Bay and there were no signs of her mother.

Tahoe Wildlife Care Center staff named her Bliss because of where rangers found her.

"She was barely walking. The rangers who called us from Bliss State Park said she was labored and barely breathing, and they were very, very concerned about it," Tom Millham, Wildlife Care Center, said.

She had two lacerations on her leg that needed medical attention.

"The rangers told us [the cub's] mom had been gone for over two hours and they hadn't seen anything of her so they thought she had taken off with the other cub because this one wasn't able to move at that time and follow," Millham said.

Those wounds to her hind leg were stitched up once Bliss was taken to the Wildlife Care Center.

She also appeared to be suffering from some sort of head trauma. The vet didn't think bliss had been hit by a car because she had no broken bones and no scrapes on the rest of her body.

"So, we're not sure exactly what happened to her. Just the fact that she wasn't acting normally, wasn't able to follow mom, and mom left her behind," Millham said.

Bliss will remain at the Bear Rehabilitation Cage and be evaluated in the next few weeks. If all goes well, Fish & Wildlife plans to release her in January.