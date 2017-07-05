Boy Drowns During July 4th Celebrations

CROWS LANDING — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reports a 7-year-old boy drowned Tuesday in a swimming pool.

The boy and his family were in the midst of July 4th celebrations on East 5th Street in Crows Landing when the 7-year-old fell into the water. Family members were already administering CPR when deputies and firefighters arrived at around 9:30 p.m.

The boy later died at a local emergency room.

Sgt. Anthony Bejaran with the sheriff’s office reports no signs of foul play were found in the initial investigation. The coroner’s office has yet to determine cause of death.