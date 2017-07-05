Citrus Heights Man Identified in South Lake Tahoe Drowning

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A Citrus Heights man was identified as a victim in Tuesday’s drowning in Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Drennan said 41-year-old William Weaver was not wearing a life jacket while kayaking on the lake.

It was not immediately known what went wrong during Weaver’s outing.

Officials added a 24-year-old San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus Silva was pulled from the lake and taken to a hospital in Reno, where his is said to be in “critical but stable condition.”