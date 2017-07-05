Deputy Shot in the Face Could Go Home Within the Next Week

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig may go home soon after being shot June 27 by a man who had gotten a hold of his weapon.

Ladwig is still recovering at a local hospital after having reconstructive surgery last Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says he is in good spirits and is hoping to be released from the hospital within the next week to continue his recovery at home.

A statement from the Ladwig family says they are remaining hopeful throughout this process, and they are thankful for the outpouring of support from friends and the community.

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover the costs of recovery. The page raised over $65,000 as of Wednesday.

Kyle Dowd filed this report.