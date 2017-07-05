Fireworks Cause Huge Uptick in Animal Shelter Intake

SACRAMENTO — Front Street Animal Shelter had a wave of animals brought in after Fourth of July festivities.

From April 1 through 4, the shelter took in 102 animals. From July 1 through 4, that number was over 200.

Fireworks frighten the animals on the 4th, which means every July 5 hundreds of good Samaritans line up in the Front Street Animal Shelter’s intake room to drop off lost pets.

Staff and volunteers have been working overtime to maintain the shelter.

“The more animals there is the higher there is the possibility for disease and illness. So we’re calling people,” staff member Gina Knepp said. “Come and get them. And if you haven’t put your identification on your pet yet, do it today.”

They are waiving reunion fees for lost pets and owners for a few more days, encouraging pet owners to come get their pets as soon as possible.

