SACRAMENTO -- If you've been around Midtown Sacramento in the last few weeks , you may have seen familiar flower graffiti around the 16th Street corridor.

Some see it as a step above graffiti, as a form of artistic expression. Others see it as out right vandalism. The flower has appeared not only on walls, but fences and windows. Sometimes, it's been etched into glass.

Businesses around midtown say replacing a large window is not something they can afford.