Dale Waldo, teacher at Folsom Middle School, is the winner of the 2017 All-Star Teacher Award.

In its 11th year, the All-Star Teacher Award recognizes middle and high school teachers in Northern and Central California for their dedication to their students and significant presence within their communities.

The award was given based on four categories: Overall Commitment, Excellence in Teaching, Rapport with Students and Level of Distinction.

Waldo will take home $20,000 for Folsom Middle School.

Kyle Dowd filed this report.