Give Back with Grocery Outlet!

Gary went to Grocery Outlet of Citrus Heights to talk with owners Paul and Sara Wheeler about the Independence From Hunger Food Drive. Throughout the entire month of July Grocery Outlet is giving back to those in need. Get involved by purchasing specially marked items and placing them in the collection bin, purchasing pre-made assortment bags, donating cash at the register, or donating online! Also, when you donate $5, you receive $5 back in store credit! Give back to those in need with Grocery Outlet and the Independence From Hunger Food Drive!

Grocery Outlet

Facebook: Grocery Outlet Citrus Heights

GroceryOutlet.com/Donate