Person, Dogs, Snake Escape South Sacramento House Fire Unscathed

SACRAMENTO — Metro Fire responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning on Chantal Way, in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of South Sacramento.

Investigators say the fire began in the garage and spread to the attack. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, Metro Fire officials said the roof of the garage had collapsed.

The fire was contained within 15 minutes, Metro Fire said.

Only one person was in the house at the time. That person, along with two dogs and a snake were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is unknown if it was related to Fourth of July fireworks.

Metro Fire Battalion Chief Rick Griggs said firefighters were extremely busy Tuesday night into Wednesday.