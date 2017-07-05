Placer County Crews Join Wildfire Containment Effort North of Reno

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nevada — Firefighters from Roseville and officials from the South Placer Office of Emergency Services were sent to Nevada to help with the effort to contain a large wildfire burning north of Reno.

Officials say the fire burning near the town of Spanish Springs has grown to 25,000 acres since it began Monday afternoon. Two hundred homes are threatened and flames got close to about a dozen homes, but crews have been able to beat back the fire.

Truckee Meadows Fire Chief Charles Moore said Wednesday only one outbuilding was destroyed.

Moore said the fire appears to be human-caused.

No injuries have been reported.

A landscape fire buffer helped protect a multi-billion dollar Apple Technology Center in the Reno Technology Park east of Sparks.