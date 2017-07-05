Rio Linda, Elverta Residents Calling for Ban on Personal Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA -- Two women have started a petition to place a ban on the personal use of fireworks in Rio Linda and Elverta communities.

Their main concerns in addition to fire dangers is agitation to their animals due to the noise.

"I've had horses colic on the Fourth of July and we've actually had to put them down," Candace Taylor said.

Taylor and her husband have taken to staying out all night during fireworks season in an attempt to keep their horses calm.

Maria Liverett says the noise in her neighborhood is getting worse every year.

Neighbors against the ban believe it is unfair to children in the area who enjoy the fireworks and some don't believe its a good idea to have neighbors "ratting out" each other to authorities.