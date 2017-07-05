Sacramento Fire Departments Face Busy, Fiery Fourth

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Metro Fire and Sacramento City Fire each received over 300 calls during a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. on July 4th.

Sacramento Metro Fire says the number of calls was 25 percent higher than other summer days.

The two departments worked a combined 70 fires in those 24 hours. Fortunately, no fires were larger than an acre.

During the last week, Sacramento Metro Fire has confiscated about 1,000 pounds of fireworks.

However, Sacramento City Fire says that overall there were less fires and less calls than last year.

Kyle Dowd filed this report.