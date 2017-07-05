× Stockton Police Confiscate 346 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department’s Fireworks Task Force seized 346 pounds of illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July, officers said.

Officers also made 13 misdemeanor arrests or citations, and made one felony arrest on an illegal fireworks-related charge.

According to an entry in the department’s daily activity log, officers stopped a man in the middle of lighting illegal fireworks. Investigators said 30-year-old Humberto Paniagua had 259 pounds of illegal fireworks with him.

Leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, Stockton Police made a number of illegal fireworks seizures.