Stockton Police Department Investigating Homicide Near Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a homicide near the El Dorado Street and Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard intersection.

Authorities say the victim was shot near Eddie’s Pizza Cafe and tried to drive away from the scene. The victim’s car crashed in front of Stella’s Mufflers & Radiators.

The victim was found dead in the street with the car door open.

There was a passenger in the car that appears to be uninjured.

Stockton police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is the 7th homicide Stockton has seen in nine days.

